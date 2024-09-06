Bradley Barcola (1) scored France’s goal, before Italy responded with three goals through Dimarco (30), Davide Frattesi (51) and Giacomo Raspadori (74).

France coach Didier Deschamps gave Bayern Munich winger Michael Oliseh, who recently joined the German club, the chance to play his first official match with his country’s national team at the expense of Paris Saint-Germain winger Ousmane Dembele, while Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe led the attacking line.

Oliseh shone remarkably in the ranks of the French Olympic team in the Paris Games last month and contributed greatly to winning the silver medal.

The two teams entered the match after disappointing performances in the last European Cup, as the Italian national team, the title holder in the continental tournament in the summer of 2021, was eliminated in the round of 16 against Switzerland with a 0-2 loss, while the French national team reached the semi-finals without presenting good performances, especially Mbappe, before being eliminated by Spain 1-2.

The French team struck hard, opening the scoring after only 13 seconds, when winger Bradley Barcola managed to snatch the lead goal, taking advantage of the hesitation of Italian defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo, to fire a powerful shot into the roof of the net of Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, his teammate in the ranks of Paris Saint-Germain.

The goal is the fastest in the history of the French national team, and it is also Barcola’s first goal with the national team in his sixth participation with it.

Italy had a chance to equalise through Davide Frattesi’s header, which hit the crossbar (6).

France almost extended their lead, but Donnarumma saved Mbappe’s low shot (7).

Italy gradually entered the match and succeeded in equalizing through Inter defender Federico Dimarco, who fired a wonderful ball into the top corner of goalkeeper Mike Maignan’s goal after a pass from Sandro Tonali (30).

Italy took the lead through Frattesi, who followed the ball from close range into the net (51), before the final blow was dealt to France when the Azzurri midfield took advantage of Youssef Fofana losing the ball in the middle of the field to launch an attack in which the ball reached Raspadori, who followed it into the goal (74).

The match between the two teams was the 40th in their history, with Italy winning 19 times, France winning 11 times, and the two teams drawing 10 times.