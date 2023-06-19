The third edition of the UEFA Nations League has already ended after Spain beat Croatia in a final that had to go to a penalty shootout after neither of the two teams managed to break the initial equality in the marker.
From now on the countdown begins for the start of the fourth edition of this competition at the level of recently created teams.
Here we show you everything you need to know about this tournament.
A-League
|
Selection
|
Drum
|
ranking
|
Spain
|
1
|
1
|
Croatia
|
1
|
2
|
Italy
|
1
|
3
|
Netherlands
|
1
|
4
|
Denmark
|
2
|
5
|
Hungary
|
2
|
6
|
Belgium
|
2
|
7
|
Portugal
|
2
|
8
|
Germany
|
3
|
9
|
Poland
|
3
|
10
|
Swiss
|
3
|
eleven
|
France
|
3
|
12
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
4
|
13
|
Israel
|
4
|
14
|
Scotland
|
4
|
fifteen
|
Serbian
|
4
|
16
B League
|
Selection
|
Drum
|
ranking
|
Austria
|
1
|
17
|
England
|
1
|
18
|
Czech Republic
|
1
|
19
|
Welsh
|
1
|
twenty
|
ukania
|
2
|
twenty-one
|
Norway
|
2
|
22
|
Finland
|
2
|
23
|
Iceland
|
2
|
24
|
Ireland
|
3
|
25
|
Montenegro
|
3
|
26
|
Slovenia
|
3
|
27
|
Albanian
|
3
|
28
|
Georgia
|
4
|
29
|
Türkiye
|
4
|
30
|
Kazakhstan
|
4
|
31
|
Greece
|
4
|
32
C League
|
selections
|
Drum
|
FIFA Ranking
|
Romania
|
1
|
33
|
Armenia
|
1
|
3. 4
|
Sweden
|
1
|
35
|
Russia
|
1
|
36
|
Luxembourg
|
2
|
37
|
Azerbaijan
|
2
|
38
|
Bulgaria
|
2
|
39
|
Kosovo
|
2
|
40
|
North Ireland
|
3
|
41
|
Faroe Islands
|
3
|
42
|
Slovakia
|
3
|
43
|
North Macedonia
|
3
|
44
|
Latvia
|
4
|
47
|
Estonia
|
4
|
48
The Gibraltar, Belarus, Lithuania and Cyprus teams will participate in the C League relegation play-outs in March 2024 to determine the two teams that will remain in the C League and the two teams that will be relegated to the D League. To say that until the moment in which those teams dispute that play out, the rest of the teams that will make up Group D of the UEFA Nations League will not be known.
D-League
|
Selection
|
Drum
|
FIFA Ranking
|
moldova
|
1
|
51
|
malt
|
1
|
52
|
Andorra
|
2
|
53
|
liechtenstein
|
2
|
54
|
San Marino
|
2
|
55
The UEFA Nations League group stage will begin on September 2, 2024 and the Final Four will take place in June 2025.
Group stage:
September 2 to 10, 2024: Days 1 and 2
October 7 to 15, 2024: Days 3 and 4
November 11 to 19, 2024: Days 5 and 6
A-League quarter-finals
March 2025
Decline
March 2025
Final Four
June 2025
In Spain, the broadcasting rights for this tournament are held by RTVE, who will televise all the matches of the Spanish national team on public television and through the RTVE Play application.
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Champion
|
2019
|
Portugal
|
Netherlands
|
2021
|
France
|
Spain
|
2023
|
Spain
|
Croatia
