What you can read on the following page is the UEFA Nations Rankings updated (LAWS) . All unchanged in the top positions, with the England true protagonist of last continental season, which confirms itself at the top followed by Spain .

In clear recoveryItaly which, at the beginning of the season, had been overtaken in third place by the Germany and had seen the advantage over practically halved Francefifth in the ranking. We recall that the “precious” 4th place it is useful for continuing to field 4 teams directly to the group stage of the Champions League -> READ THE UPDATED UEFA NATIONS RANKING