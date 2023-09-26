The UEFA decided this Tuesday to reintegrate Russian football teams under 17 years of age, men and women, into its competitions, maintaining the exclusion of older teams, due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“Children should not be punished for acts whose responsibility falls exclusively on adults,” the European body, which had suspended all Russian teams on February 28, 2022, in agreement with FIFA, said in a statement.

What they said

For the UEFA executive committee, “it is particularly regrettable due to the persistence of the conflict that a generation of minor players is deprived of their right to compete in international football competitions.”

The organization’s government has therefore tasked its administration “to propose a technical solution” allowing the immediate reintegration of Russian teams under 17 years of age, “even when the draws have already taken place.”

Their matches must, however, be played “without the Russian flag, anthem and official kits, “and outside Russian territory,” specifies the

UEFA.

The European body also reiterates “its condemnation of the illegal war led by Russia, and confirms that the suspension of all other Russian teams – clubs and national teams – will remain in force until the end of the conflict in Ukraine.”

At the same meeting, which examined various issues, UEFA elected the Warsaw National Stadium to host your next European Super Cup, on August 14, 2024.

On the other hand, the body appointed the Albanian Armand Duka to become one of its vice presidents in place of the former patron of the Spanish football federation, Luis Rubialespushed to resign on September 10 after having kissed the Spanish forward on the lips Jennifer Hermoso.



