UEFA has published a statement this Thursday explaining the controversial goal canceled in the penalty shootout to Julián Álvarez during the match of the round of the eighth Finally between Atlético and Real Madrid in the Metropolitan. The goal of the rojiblanco footballer was canceled after the revision of the VAR, which said he had touched the ball twice.

“Atlético de Madrid consulted UEFA for the incident that caused the annulment of the penalty launched by Julián Álvarez at the end of the party of Yesterday of the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid “, He has begun by saying the writing.

UEFA explains in the letter that “although it was minimal,” Julián Álvarez “He made contact with the ball with his supporting foot before kicking him.” In addition, Attach in the statement a video To prove that the Argentine footballer plays the ball with both feet.

Therefore, as rule 14.1 collects, the VAR had to call the referee to indicate that the goal should be canceled. Of course, the agency also collects in the brief that will establish conversations with FIFA and IFAB to determine if the rule It should be checked in cases where a double touch is clearly involuntary.

The UEFA statement has arrived after Atlétic You can solve such a decisive play in just a minute. In the penalty shootout of the party, Julián Álvarez suffered a slippage when he hit the ball and beat Thibaut Courtois.

The referee Szymon Marciniak was notified by the VAR that the Argentine player had touched the ball twice in that launch, so he invalidated the goal. The rojiblanco team ended up eliminated.