UEFA has opened an investigation against Real Madrid’s English player, Jude Bellingham, after his controversial celebration in the round of 16 match of Euro 2024 against Slovakia. The footballer scored in second-half stoppage time to send the game to extra time and caused a peculiar celebration to arise that would lead to a possible sanction.
Slovakia’s members on the bench understood that the gestures of Bellingham were directed towards them, something the English midfielder clarified the situation in his X account.
“Inside joke towards close friends who were at the game. Nothing but respect for how Slovakia played tonight”
– Jude Bellingham.
The Real Madrid player’s response seems to have given credibility to his version. However, UEFA always monitors all the players’ attitudes and their relationship with the fans.
UEFA announced its disciplinary decisions after England-Slovakia and finally confirmed that it will analyze in detail what happened with Bellingham at the end of the match. “Charges have been opened against the English Football Association for crowd disturbance, section 16(2)(h) and lighting fireworks, section 16(2)(c),” they said.
“In addition, a UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector will conduct a disciplinary investigation into a possible breach of the basic rules of decent conduct by English Football Association player Jude Bellingham, which allegedly occurred in connection with this match,” it added.
In the end, it seems that the player might not receive a sanction, but we will have to wait for an official version, otherwise the player could be part of the quarterfinals against Switzerland.
