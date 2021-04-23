UEFA examined this Friday in its Executive Committee its “options” to close and overcome the crisis of the failed project of the European Super League, without announcing for the moment sanctions against the twelve dissident clubs that intended to promote that private tournament destined to compete with the current one Champions League.

“The UEFA Executive Committee was informed of the latest details in relation to the Super League, especially regarding the options available to UEFA and the measures it contemplates taking,” announced the highest European football body through a statement. without further details.

In three hectic days since Sunday night, European football lived from shock to shock, from the announcement of the European Super League to the cascade of resignations that led to the failure of the project.

Among the multiple reprisals contemplated by UEFA could have been the exclusion of Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid (three of the founding clubs of the European Super League) from the semifinals of the Champions League, whose first leg matches are played next week . That measure was put on the table on Monday by Dane Jesper Moller, a member of the UEFA Executive Committee.

Manchester City and Chelsea were among the first to step back, while Real Madrid, whose president Florentino Pérez is considered among the leaders of the ‘rebellion’, believes the project is on hold but not liquidated.

However, the exclusion of Real Madrid from the current Champions League or any measure that would affect the current Champions League had been practically ruled out on Wednesday by UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, due to the “compensation” that the owning media could claim. of retransmission rights.

It therefore remains to be determined what the “consequences” promised by Ceferin will be against the dissident clubs and their leaders. The Slovenian UEFA leader did not specify whether they will be judicial or sports. We must fix what just happened. I cannot go into the details, we are talking to our legal department, “Ceferin said Wednesday night in an interview on Slovenian television Pop TV.