Szymon Marciniak, the world’s most renowned referee, delivered a speech at a rally organized by Slawomir Mentzen, leader of Poland’s far-right. This was denounced by the anti-racist organization Never Again. Now UEFA is considering taking punitive measures that can separate Marciniak from his next big task: to whistle the Champions League final between Inter Milan and Manchester City on June 10 in Istanbul.

The newspaper Guardian published on Thursday afternoon that UEFA has taken the complaint very seriously. The organization that governs European football, responsible for ongoing campaigns against violence and racism, issued a statement: “UEFA is aware of the allegations surrounding Szymon Marciniak and seeks urgent clarification. UEFA and the entire football community abhor the ‘values’ promoted by the group in question and take the accusations very seriously. We will announce a decision this Friday after reviewing all the evidence.”

According to the complaint, Marciniak, the man who whistled the final of the World Cup in Qatar, participated as a speaker in a public beer tasting event and “networking” organized by Mentzen on May 29. Mentzen is the leader of the Confederation Party, famous for slogans such as: “We are against Jews, gays, abortion, taxes and the European Union.” In 2021, Mentzen became famous for launching a beer called White Indian Pale Ale Matters, a sardonic reference to the Black Lives Matters movement, which emerged to protest the killings of black citizens by police.

Marciniak, 42, attended the Metzen event on May 29. The poster that promoted it under the title of Everest it showed Mentzen drinking beer and Marciniak uniformed as a FIFA referee. Metzen himself announced the judge’s presence on his Facebook account and Mentzen shared it on the same social network.

