Barcelona will not be expelled from the Champions League, at least for the coming season. UEFA has not officially communicated to the Catalan entity the resolution on its participation in the next edition of the highest European competition, but the two inspectors designated for the investigation by the governing body of European football have not found any reason to sanction the Catalans by the so-called Negreira caseaccording to what sources from the club pointed out this Friday.

The decision is a relief for the entity, which had qualified for the next Champions League as the top seed by winning the League. The corruption scandal jeopardized Barca’s participation in the great European club competition —something that hasn’t happened since the 2003/2004 season— and the corresponding income, much needed for a club so financially depleted.

Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA, had stated a little over a month ago that the Negreira case was “one of the most serious” he had seen in football, although he has finally accepted that Barcelona participate in the Champions League, despite the fact that the regulations It allowed the European organization to exclude the Barcelona entity for one year. Article 4.g of the UEFA disciplinary code states: “If, based on all the circumstances and information available, UEFA concludes to its entire satisfaction that a club has been directly and/or indirectly involved since the entry into force of article 50 (3) of the UEFA Statutes, i.e. from April 27, 2007, in any activity aimed at arranging or influencing the outcome of a match at national or international level, UEFA shall declare that said club shall not may participate in the competition. This ineligibility is effective for one season only.”

According to legal sources familiar with the process, the fact that the inspectors have not submitted a proposal for Barcelona not to compete in the next Champions League is going against the spirit for which the rule was created, that is, preserving the image and integrity of the competition. without the need for there to be final judgments in ordinary justice. The mere fact of having paid 7.3 million euros since 2003 to the former vice president of the Technical Committee of Referees of the Spanish Football Federation and stopping paying him when he left office, in 2018, were reason enough to have condemned Barcelona , according to those same sources. UEFA’s decision creates a precedent. From now on, infractions by clubs for sports corruption may not be punished immediately if what prevails is that there are final sentences.

Another issue would have been that UEFA would have expelled Barcelona from the next Champions League and the Lausanne Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) would have agreed with the club for not having been able to demonstrate that the money received by Negreira was used to buy arbitration influences. . According to other sources close to the case defended, Barcelona had a high probability that the TAS ruled in their favor.

key meetings

The expulsion from the Champions League would have been a huge setback for Barça, which will already suffer 55 million losses due to the move to Montjüic due to the remodeling of the Camp Nou. In addition, the club has an ordinary imbalance of 200 million and its debt amounts to about 1,400 million gross, while it needs to reduce 200 million from a salary bill of 625. In statements to TV3 made last Thursday, the president of Barcelona, Joan Laporta did not hide the persuasion work carried out these months to convince UEFA, in which it was key to show the economic efforts that Barcelona is making with the cuts that have led it to do without some of its stars in the various club sections. “I have had personal meetings. And the explanations I have given have been understood. It has been wanted to use the case negreira so that we did not participate in the Champions League. But we cannot be condemned before judging us,” Laporta defended. A campaign that the Barca president dismissed as unfair because, he assured, “there has been no arbitration corruption.”

Laporta’s meetings and conversations with Ceferin have borne fruit, as well as the shift towards a less belligerent position on the matter of the Super League. When Juventus from Turin announced a month ago that they would request a meeting with Real Madrid and Barcelona to inform them of their intention to abandon the groundbreaking project, the Barça statement did not reflect any defense on the competition of which it is the founder, as it had done on previous occasions. What’s more, the letter slipped that the club would make a decision on its permanence in the Super League when the Court of Justice of the European Union handed down a ruling on whether UEFA and FIFA abuse their dominant position as organizers of international competitions. Barcelona now seems to be closer to the Champions League than to the Super League.

Osasuna presents allegations

Osasuna presented yesterday to the UEFA Appeals Committee the allegations to avoid being excluded from the Conference League after his registration was not accepted for having been involved in match-fixing in the 13-14 season.

In his pleading, Osasuna defends that the current leaders are not responsible for those events for which several managers and two Betis players (Iván Amaya and Xavi Torres) were convicted. In addition, they add that it was the club itself that denounced after the recorded confession of the then manager Ángel Vizcay.

In the rojillo club they are not optimistic. They have not yet requested a hearing so that the process is faster and they can appeal as soon as possible to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). This court will initiate an urgent procedure so that the matter is resolved before the competition begins. The precedents in the TAS also make Osasuna pessimistic.

