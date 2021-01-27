The Covid-19 pandemic put an end to plans and normality. One of the most affected was the sports sector which, due to the public health measures taken by the different nations, events with a large influx of people were prohibited. Such is the case of Euro 2020 which was canceled last year, but could return in 2021 if UEFA reaches an agreement with the different venues to carry out the event.

Through a statement published this Wednesday, the UEFA He reported that held a meeting with representatives of the 12 venues where the Eurocup would be held. In turn, the idea of ​​the entity is to continue with the tournament as planned, but with a health protocol that can protect all participants in the competition.

In a routine meeting with the host associations / organizers of the tournament, UEFA has repeated its commitment to holding UEFA EURO 2020 across 12 cities as per the already published timetable. Full details here 👇 – UEFA (@UEFA) January 27, 2021

“UEFA is committed to hosting EURO 2020 in the 12 originally planned cities. EURO is the flagship competition for national teams in Europe and is a vital source of income for grassroots football and for the development of football in its broadest sense. “said UEFA President Aleksander ČCeferin.

In case of going ahead and there is an agreement between both parties, Euro 2021 would take place between June 11 and July 11. The cities chosen to host the tournament are: London, Munich, Rome, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Glasgow, Dublin and Copenhagen. Faced with the possibility of holding the tournament, the president of the UEFA feels very confident and optimistic about being able to organize the event.

Aleksander Čeferin, UEFA President, during a press conference in December 2018. Source: Niall Carson (DPA).

“I am optimistic that things are going to be very different in regards to the virus as we get closer to the tournament and it is important that we give host cities and governments as much time as we can to give us an image precise about what will come in June and July ”, commented ČCeferin.

It is worth remembering that, initially, Euro 2020 would be the edition that would mark the 60th anniversary of this competition when, in 1960, the former Soviet Union became champion against Yugoslavia (another nation that was divided) by 2-1. The decision to hold a European Championship in 12 different venues was taken in January 2013 by the Executive Committee of the UEFA, but the choice of cities was revealed in September 2014 through a report by the organization.