UEFA has launched an investigation into Albanian footballer Rubin Daku

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has launched an investigation into the Albanian Football Federation and Rubin Kazan player Mirlind Daku. Information about this on Thursday, June 20, was published on website organizations.

“Following the Euro 2024 group stage match between Albania and Croatia, an investigation was initiated into alleged inappropriate behavior by Albanian Football Federation player Mirlind Daku,” UEFA said in a statement.

Daku was threatened with disqualification due to the fact that after the match with Croatia, while celebrating a draw with fans, he chanted nationalist chants that insulted the people of North Macedonia and Serbia. The Macedonian side called on the football player to make a public apology, and UEFA to take appropriate measures.

The General Secretary of the Football Union of Serbia, Jovan Surbatovic, threatened to withdraw the country’s national team from the Euro if UEFA does not punish Albania and Croatia for insulting chants of their fans against the Serbs.

The match between Albania and Croatia took place on June 19 and ended with a score of 2:2. The Albanians managed to avoid defeat in added time to the second half, when Klaus Gyasula scored after a pass from Daku.