The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has agreed on the uniform of the Ukrainian national team to participate in the European Championship. A map of Ukraine with Crimea is drawn on the form. It is reported by TASS with reference to the UEFA press service.

In addition, the ammunition carries the slogan of Ukrainian nationalists “Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!” “The uniform of the Ukrainian national team (and all other teams) for the European Championship has been approved by UEFA in accordance with the applicable rules regarding equipment,” UEFA said.

The fact that the image of the peninsula was used on the uniform of the national team became known on June 6. The uniform was presented by the head of the Ukrainian Football Association Andriy Pavelko. The equipment has already been appreciated by the coach of the Ukrainian national football team Andriy Shevchenko. “What I saw – yes, everything is in order. I don’t play it, the guys play, I need to know their opinion, ”he said.

Crimea became part of Russia after a referendum held in March 2014, in which the majority of the region’s residents supported such a decision. Kiev refused to acknowledge its results. Moscow insists that the procedure for joining the region was in accordance with international law.