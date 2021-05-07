The UEFA issued a statement announcing a package of “reintegration measures” for nine founding clubs of the Superliga, all except Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus. These are the teams that retracted their decision to create a competition outside of UEFA and that they have signed a document with which they “return to reintegrate” in the highest body “fully and definitively”. The clubs are Arsenal, Milan, Chelsea, Atlético de Madrid, Inter, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham.

The Executive Committeesays the note, decided to approve various actions, measures and commitments by which these nine clubs “acknowledge and accept that the Super League project was a mistake and they apologize to the fans, the national associations, the national leagues, the other European clubs and UEFA. They have also recognized that the project would not have been authorized by the UEFA Statutes and Regulations. “

The points signed by the clubs are as follows:

-Recognize and accept without reservation the binding nature of the UEFA Statutes.

-They maintain their commitment and will participate in all UEFA club competitions each season for which they qualify on sporting merit.

-He will rejoin the European Club Association, which is the only representative body for clubs recognized by UEFA.

-They will take all measures at their disposal with a view to ending their participation in the company created to form and manage the Super League and will cease any existing related legal action.

-As a gesture of goodwill, and together with the other clubs, they will make a donation for a total of 15 million euros, which will be used for the benefit of children, youth and grassroots football in local communities throughout Europe, including the UK.

-They will be subject to the withholding of 5% of the income they have received from UEFA club competitions during a season, which will be redistributed.

-They will agree to be imposed substantial fines if they intend to play in an unauthorized competition of this type (100 million euros) or if they breach any other commitment they have made in the Club Declaration of Commitment (50 million euros).

-Provide individual commitments to UEFA in which all the principles and values ​​set out in the 2019 Memorandum of Understanding between UEFA and the European Club Association are accepted.

The president of UEFA, Alexander Ceferin, which has been very hard on dissident clubs from the first moment, showed his joy at being able to re-admit the nine repentant clubs. “I said at the UEFA Congress two weeks ago that it takes a strong organization to admit that a mistake has been made, especially in these days of trial on social media. These clubs have done just that. By accepting their commitments and their Willingness to repair the disruption they caused, UEFA wants to put this chapter behind us and move forward in a positive spirit. “

At the same time, he again sent a message to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, which are the only three that have not signed this document of repentance. and that therefore they continue to be exposed to a sanction. “These clubs were quick to acknowledge their mistakes and have taken steps to demonstrate their regret and future commitment to European football. The same cannot be said for those who continue to participate in the so-called ‘Super League’ and UEFA will deal with them later. “.