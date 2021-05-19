London (dpa)

UEFA has strongly recommended that supporters of Chelsea and Manchester City travel on official trips organized by the two clubs to Porto, Portugal, to attend the Champions League final, but fans with tickets will be allowed to attend as well, even if they travel independently.

Six thousand tickets were issued for sale to the fans of both teams to attend the final match of the continental championship, which will be held on May 29 at the Dragao stadium in Portugal.

On Tuesday, Manchester City club announced that His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, owner of the club, will cover the cost of flights and transfers for all City fans who have booked in the club’s official travel package, which does not include accommodation in Portugal.

The club’s statement stated that the “majority” of the fans would enter and leave within 24 hours, with the fans moving to Portugal, transporting them to the fans’ gathering point, then to the match stadium and then returning to the airport for flights back to Britain.

The British news agency BAM quoted the UEFA statement, issued today, Wednesday, which reads: “With regard to the travel of fans with tickets reserved for the two finalists, the European Union and Portugal Football Association and the Portuguese authorities strongly recommend organized travel to both clubs in order to ensure the largest possible number. ».

BA Media explained that despite this, fans who travel independently to Portugal, but who have a valid ticket will not be prevented from entering the stadium, with the possibility of traveling without quarantine between the United Kingdom and Portugal now. The 24-hour flight option aims to minimize the impact on Porto as the host city of the match.

It is noteworthy that Portugal is on the British government’s “green list” for travel amid the Coronavirus pandemic, and it welcomes British tourists who have taken a test with a recent negative result, or have recovered from the virus, and therefore have antibodies, or have received two doses of the vaccine.

Porto was confirmed to host the Champions League final last Thursday, as UEFA decided to transfer the match from Istanbul, Turkey, after the British government decided to place Turkey on the “red list”, which means that the fans could not travel.