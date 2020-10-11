The Bundesliga won the UEFA five-year ranking by the Series A obsolete. The European Cup places are not in danger.
In the five-year ranking, the Bundesliga only ranks fourth. Decisive for this are the deleted points from the 2015/16 season, such as the kicker reported. Back then, FC Bayern reached the semi-finals of the Champions League, while VfL Wolfsburg made it to the quarter-finals. In the Europa League, Bayer Leverkusen ended in the round of 16 and Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals. The top German division 16,428 points were deleted, the Italian Serie A only 11,500.
The placement within the five-year ranking determines how many teams from the respective league are allowed to participate in the European Cup competitions. The leagues in the first four places up to and including this season have four Champions League participants, one Europa League participant and one participant in the Europa League playoffs. From the 2021/22 season onwards, a qualifying place for the newly created UEFA Conference League and no longer for the Europa League will be awarded. Instead, the winner of the national cup receives a place in the Europa League, provided that they are not qualified for a European Cup competition via the league.
Spain (LaLiga) is at the top with 81,283 points, England (Premier League) is in second place with 79,140 points. While Italy is now in third place (62,010 points), Germany (61,141 points) does not have to fear for fourth place. France (Ligue 1) is in fifth place more than 10,000 points behind (50,581 points, figures via kicker).
