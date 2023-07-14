The UEFA Club Financial Control Committee (CFCB) has fined FC Barcelona 500,000 euros this Friday for erroneously declaring profits during the 2022 financial year, according to a statement from the entity itself. The First Chamber of the CFCB has announced a series of decisions that affect the clubs that were subject to the last control of the Financial ‘Fair Play’ in the 2022/23 season. In it, FC Barcelona appears as a club fined 500,000 euros due to the erroneous declaration of benefits during the 2022 academic year, non-relevant income according to the regulations, which is why the fine is not very high. In addition, the chamber has sanctioned Manchester United with 300,000 euros for minor balance deficits, and Konyaspor and APOEL FC with 100,000 euros each.

On the other hand, the chamber has concluded that Paris Saint Germain, AC Milan, AS Monaco, AS Roma, Inter Milan or Olympique de Marseille, among others, met the targets set for the 2022 financial year. Despite this, the CFCB will continue to monitor compliance with the settlement agreement during the upcoming season. This is the last time, as reported by UEFA, that the CFCB evaluated the clubs based on the old regulations on Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play (FFP). This evaluation has covered the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. “The objective of the conciliation agreement is to accompany both clubs during the transition period between the old FFP regulation and the new regulatory framework of financial sustainability with the requirements of stability”, UEFA explained.

