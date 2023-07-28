UEFA has reckoned with the clubs and imposed sanctions for irregularities. Juventus is the one that came out with the “broken bones”, but also the Chelsea was sanctioned with a 10 million euro fine for irregularities related to Financial Fair Play during the management of Roman Abramovich.

“During the 2022/23 season, the First Chamber of the CFCB, chaired by Sunil Gulati, opened investigations into Juventus (ITA) and Chelsea FC (ENG) for potential violations of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations,” reads the note from UEFA. “Concerning Chelsea FC, the CFCB First Chamber has concluded that the club has breached UEFA club licensing and financial fair play regulations following the submission of incomplete financial information.” “Following the sale of the club in May 2022, the new ownership proactively identified and reported to UEFA instances of potentially incomplete financial reporting under the club’s previous ownership. The events reported relate to historic transactions that occurred between 2012 and 2019. Following its assessment, including the applicable statute of limitations, the First Chamber of the CFCB entered into a settlement agreement with the club which agreed to pay a financial contribution of 10 million euros to fully resolve the issues reported,” the UEFA statement said.