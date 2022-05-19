The Champions League and the Europa League are the two most important cube competitions in Europe and the world, but they have their differences.

Eintracht Frankfurt was proclaimed champion of the 2022 Europa League and returned to glory, 42 years after his first and until this Wednesday only European title in the old UEFA Cup (1980), by beating Glasgow Rangers in a penalty shootout with a decisive shot by Colombian Rafael Santos Borré.

(Luis Díaz: reveal astronomical figures of its price in Liverpool)

(Egan Bernal: Marbelle answered him about his support of ‘Fico’ Gutiérrez)

It is more the Champions



After a final that ended 1-1 in regulation time and in extra time, with goals from Nigerian Joe Aribo in minute 57 for the Scots and from Borré himself for Eintracht in ’69, the Colombian striker converted the decisive penalty (5-4) after Rangers’ Welshman Aaron Ramsey missed the only shot of the shootout, unleashing euphoria in the German fans after a very equal and competitive.

While that tournament already knows the champion, the Champions League does not, it hopes that next May 28 comes out the new king of the game between Liverpool, from the Colombian, Luis Díaz, and Real Madrid.

The Champions League is disputed by the winners of each European country and the rest of the participants are decided by the following positions in the classification of each country.

And the teams that are still in the tables of the local tournaments go to the Europa League those who already have their place in the Champions League.

There are 32 teams in the Champions League, from the group stage, while in the other competition there are 48. And then eight more are added that come from the Champions League.

(Dayro Moreno lives his goal party with Atlético Bucaramanga)

(Rafael Santos Borré and Eintracht: the money they earned in the Europa League)

Sports