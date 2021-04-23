Lausanne (AFP)

The European Football Association (UEFA) announced the exclusion of the Spanish cities of Bilbao and Dublin from hosting the European Cup 2020 matches, against the background of the lack of guarantees for the attendance of the masses, the adoption of Seville instead of the city of the Basque Country, and the sharing of London and Saint Petersburg matches previously scheduled in Dublin.

The European Cup 2020 finals for next summer were postponed from June 11 to July 11 due to the repercussions of the Corona virus, to be held in 11 different cities in 11 countries.

Munich has also confirmed its reception of matches, including the summit between Germany and France on June 15, while doubts about Baku, Rome, Bucharest, Glasgow, Copenhagen, Budapest and Amsterdam have subsided.