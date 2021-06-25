One of the changes that seemed imminent has arrived. The double value of away goals was one more factor to take into account in the knockout competitions organized by UEFA, and has left results for history. This rule was that if the final result of a tie, adding the goals in the first leg and the return, was a draw, the team that scored the most goals as a visitor would pass.
Now, all goals will be worth the same, so there will be no specific recognition for beating the rival in their field. Thus ending a historical rule that was in force since 1965.
This news has unleashed a stir, because as with all changes, it has its defenders and detractors. Ceferin, President of UEFA, defends the modification hiding behind the fact that with the previous regulations, local teams were afraid of conceding goals, so they played more conservatively, going against the spirit of the norm. As Ceferin explained, since 1970, the statistics of victories at home has been reduced considerably from 61% to 47%, which implies that superiority at home is no longer decisive.
Others predict that from now on the teams will renounce more to the attack, because the goals do not have as much prize. Changes often raise doubts, but in many cases they are the best way to continue developing. I think the new rule deserves an opportunity, since in many cases the Champions League qualifiers were, in some cases, having very few goals. It is true that now, whoever plays the second leg at home will have an advantage, especially if the match reaches overtime, that is why many opted for an intermediate modification in which only the double value would be eliminated in case of reaching the extension. To measure the impact of the measure, it is best to test it, so we will be attentive to see how the competitions develop as a result of the change.
