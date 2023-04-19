yesterday morning, Joan Laportathe president of the FC Barcelonahad to face a delicate and complex subject: the ‘Negreira case’. In his defense, Laporta decided to focus on the real Madrid and leave it said in public, using non-aggressive speech, that the way in which they decide to attack Barça is unpresentable, being them a club that has won under suspicious actions, which provoked a strong response from the white club. In addition, he also referred to the possible sanction that Barcelona could receive from the Uefabut for now, no one in Nyon has issued any response on the matter.
Laporta seemed certain that Barcelona would be cleared of any criminal liability in the UEFA investigation, affirming that everything would continue as normal. However, the president of Barcelona seems to be far from reality. He himself knows that this is not the case and that the club’s eligibility in the next Champions League is in danger due to the rules of the competition and the decisions of the Sports Court. The moment of truth will arrive in June, and all of Barcelona are aware that their participation in the next Champions League could be in jeopardy.
Laporta seeks to transmit tranquility with his position with the intention that the team can compete without concern and that the fan feels that the institution is protected by a group of responsible and trained leaders for what lies ahead in future investigations.
UEFA has opened a new disciplinary path by initiating an investigation in March on the “Negreira Case”. Although you do not need a court ruling to decide whether or not a team is eligible to participate in your competitions, this investigation may influence your decision. The moment of truth will come when the teams apply to participate in next season’s UEFA competitions.
If Barcelona is not chosen, they will have the option of resorting to Appeal and even to the TAS, but previous awards favoring similar sentences do not augur a positive result for the Barça club.
#UEFA #forget #Barcelona #expects #neutral #shadows
Leave a Reply