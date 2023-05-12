The uefa assured this Friday that the final of the Champions League it will be played as scheduled in Istanbul, on June 10, and ruled out having held talks to the contrary with political institutions, governments or national federations

Uefa sources clarified their position and confirmed the Turkish capital and the stadium ataturk as the scene of the meeting, after the "publication of inaccurate and unfounded information" about a possible change of scenery.

“The 2023 Champions League final will be played in Istanbul as scheduled, on June 10. Uefa has not had talks to the contrary with any political institutions, governments or national football associations,” they pointed out from the organization. .

The entity responded in this way after the publication of information indicating that it has made an informal request to the Portuguese Federation to host the final, fearing possible riots in the Turkish capital after the second round of the general elections to be held on May 28.

Istanbul was going to host the final of the 2019-2020 Champions League, due to the pandemic the competition was resolved from the quarterfinals in Portugal, with the final at the stadium of the Light of Lisbon.

In the 2020-21 campaign, in which the final was once again to be played in the Turkish city, the title was played by Chelseawho was champion, and Manchester City, in the stadium Do Dragao de Porto.



After this second change, Uefa decided to award the venue for the 2023 final to the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, and for the Turkish city to host the draws for the group stage of the Champions League, the Europa League and the Conference League both this season and the next, 2022-23.

The final of the “Champions” 2023, which was originally going to be held in Munich (Germany), was moved to 2025 and the London Wembley stadium will be the venue for the 2024 edition.

