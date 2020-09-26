The dispute of the European Super Cup between Seville and Bayern Munich, which the German team took, had a background that exceeded the merely sports: health. And it is that UEFA tested this event at the Puskás Arena in Budapest (Hungary), opening the stadium for the first time in a continental competition of such magnitude to around 15,000 people.

It is because of that UEFA has been more than satisfied with the success of the game, both in the previous, during, and after the final. They wanted to highlight the work carried out by members of security and local authorities, such as the behavior and monitoring of all protocols by the Spanish and German fans who attended the stadium.

“The organization of the match went smoothly. The spectators accepted the precautionary measures and followed the health guidelines and instructions provided by the stewards. UEFA will now thoroughly assess the various aspects of the organization together with the Hungarian Football Federation and local authorities, “said UEFA.

“We are delighted to once again feel a true football atmosphere and this shows once again that the fans are the soul of the game and that football is so great thanks to their passion and support,” added the European body.