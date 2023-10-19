The UEFA Executive Committee has decided this Thursday to definitively suspend the match between Belgium and Sweden valid for the Euro 2024 qualification and whose second half was not played due to the terrorist attack that caused the death of two Swedish fans, shot by a jihadist in the center of Brussels before the match. Both federations have reached an agreement that establishes as final the tie (1-1) recorded on the score at half-time and each team will add one point. The suspension and the agreed result do not influence the group classification as Belgium has already qualified for the Euro and Sweden has been eliminated.

UEFA has also announced that no European competition matches will be played in Israel until further notice “after a thorough assessment of the current security situation throughout the territory.” The governing body of European football has asked the Israeli Federation and its clubs Maccabi Haifa FC and Maccabi Tel-Aviv to propose alternative venues and stadiums that must comply with all applicable UEFA regulations outside the territory of Israel for their home matches, and that they will be used while this decision remains in force.

Finally, the UEFA Executive Committee also decided to postpone the Villarreal-Maccaiba Haifa of the Europa League, which was due to be played on October 26, until December 6.

