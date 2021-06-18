THE Uefa (Union of European Football Federations) warned players on this Thursday (June 17, 2021) about the removal of bottles from sponsors at press conferences. According to the institution, such gestures can jeopardize partnerships “essential for the holding of the tournament”.

The first of the cases that caught the attention of Uefa happened on Monday (14.Jun), when Cristiano Ronaldo took two bottles of Coca-Cola from his front while talking to journalists.

The gesture caused the soft drink company’s shares to fall 1.6% on the Stock Exchange, closing at US$56.12 (about R$284.52). The percentage represented a $4 billion loss in the company’s market value.

Cristiano Ronaldo has a problem with Coca Cola.

The next day, Frenchman Paul Pogba repeated the action – this time moving a bottle of Heineken beer behind the cameras.

Paul Pogba, at yesterday's post-game press conference, removed the Heineken brand beer bottle from the stage. The reason for this is that Pogba is Mussouman and does not drink alcohol.

“UEFA reminds participating teams that partnerships are essential for running the tournament and for ensuring the development of football across Europe, including for young people and women”, says note.

