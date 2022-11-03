UEFA announced this Thursday that from the fall of 2023 it will film a new League of Nations for women’s football, which will award places for the Olympic Games.
“The renewed format is interconnected, dynamic and meritocratic, and aims to create a more competitive environment with greater sporting and commercial interest, while guaranteeing the opportunity for all national federations to qualify for the European Championship and the World Cup,” highlighted UEFA.
The new format will be similar to that of the men’s tournament, with the teams divided into three leagues where each one will play in groups of four or three, round trip. The former will play in finals that will determine the champion and, in addition, every four years three European teams qualify for the Olympic Games. Also, there will be ascents and descents.
The qualifying phase for the European Championship or the World Cup will determine the teams that draw a direct ticket for these two events and those that can qualify through the ‘play-offs’. In addition, it will determine which league they will start in the next competition cycle.
“After a historic European Championship in England, now is the time to continue developing women’s national team football,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, who seeks to increase the competitiveness of the discipline with this format.
This new competition will be launched next year, in the period prior to the start of the qualifying phase for the 2025 European Championship.
