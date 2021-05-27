London (Reuters)

The British Times newspaper said that the European Football Association (UEFA) will discuss the possibility of abolishing the rule of extra-terrestrial goals in its tournaments.

The rule is applied in resolving the outcome of any of the two matches, one for home and the second for the second leg, when the two sides tie in the total score, as the team that scored the most goals away from home is crowned the winner.

UEFA began applying this rule in the 1965-1966 season, but a lot of controversy arose over it this season, in light of the holding of some matches in neutral stadiums without an audience due to the “Covid-19” pandemic.

The newspaper said: The competition committee of UEFA will discuss this rule during its meeting in Porto, Portugal, next Friday, one day before the European Champions League final match between Manchester City and his English citizen Chelsea.

And in the current season of the Champions League, Bayern Munich, last season’s champion, left on the basis of the away goals in the quarter-finals in favor of Paris Saint-Germain, and Juventus, Italy, came out on the same basis from the round of 16 against Porto.