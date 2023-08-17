Even Simone Inzaghi and Spalletti in the “noble” thoughts of the government of European football. UEFA has in fact announced the names of the three coaches who have received the most votes and are currently in the running for the Men’s Coach of the Year 2022-2023 award. These are Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Simone Inzaghi (Inter) and Luciano Spalletti (Naples). The winner of the prize will be announced during the draw ceremony for the 2023-24 Champions League group stage, scheduled for Thursday 31 August at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.