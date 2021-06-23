The body that organizes Euro 2020 said no to the Municipality of Munich which wanted to color the Allianz Arena to solidarize with the Hungarian LGBT community struggling with Orban’s homophobic policy

Uefa chooses a rainbow logo on social media, following the ban on projecting those colors on the Munich stadium in solidarity with the Hungarian LGBT community. “For UEFA, the rainbow is not a political symbol but a sign of our firm commitment to a more diverse and inclusive society”, explains UEFA, which today says it is “proud to wear the colors of the rainbow”, 23 June 2021.

As is now known, the body that organizes Euro 2020 has said no to the request of the Municipality of Munich which wanted to color the Allianz Arena with a rainbow during the Germany-Hungary match. One way to show solidarity with the Hungarian LGBT + community that suffers from Viktor Orbán’s homophobic policy.