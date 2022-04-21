We have the exciting first leg matches of the UEFA Women’s Champions League 2021-2022 semifinals on our doorstep and although it is no secret that the remaining four teams are real locomotives, here we bring you how each of them arrives for these matches for European glory.
The Blaugranas reach their semifinal matches as champions of the Primera Iberdrola for several weeks after beating Real Madrid 5-0. Currently, the Catalans add 81 points to take an impressive perfect step with 27 wins in 27 days. Without defeats or draws, Barcelona comes from beating Villarreal 2-0 at home.
The German machine is on a roll and one step away from becoming champion of the Frauen-Bundesliga, leading the table with 50 points after 16 wins, 2 draws and just one loss in 19 games. Being Bayern his closest rival with 46 points. The issue is that they just came from scoring a resounding 6-0 to get closer to the title.
PSG arrives with ample opportunities to proclaim themselves champions of the French Division 1 while waiting for Lyon to make a couple of mistakes, as they are in second place in the general table with 50 points obtained in 19 games, the work of 16 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss. Interestingly, they have the same number of points as Wolfsburg in the Frauen-Bundesliga.
The mighty Lyon side are currently top of the French Division 1 with PSG trailing behind them on 50 points. On the other hand, Lyon has accumulated 55 points in 19 games and remains the only undefeated team after adding 18 wins and a draw. With 3 games to go, Lyon is about to be crowned champion of the league and they have just beaten FC Fleury 91 2-1.
