Mexico City.- This Tuesday, September 19, the UEFA Champions League, 2023-24 edition, began with an infinite number of matches played around the European continent. Among the teams that saw activity today, the current one stands out champion, Manchester City.

The squad of Pep Guardiola received in the City of Manchester to the Red Star of Belgrade. Another of the renowned clubs that made their debut this day was the FC Barcelonamonarch of The Spanish league who gave honors to the modest Antwerp at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium.

Furthermore, on this first date the UEFA champions league saw the participation of the Mexican, Jorge Sanchezwearing the shirt of the FC Porto on his visit to FK Shakhtar Donetsk after passing through Ajax Amsterdam of the League of Countries Low.

Even on this first date something amazing was seen, in the duel between Lazio and Atlético de Madrid, when the goal of the goalie, Ivan Provedelof the Italian team to take away the last minute victory from the team led by ‘Cholo’ Simeone in it Rome Olympic.

These and more matches were played on this date and in Debate Deportes we tell you the results that have already been confirmed after the start of matchday number one of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle United

Young Boys 1-3 RB Leipzig

PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Shaktar Donetsk 1-3 FC Porto

Manchester City 3-1 Red Star

Lazio 1-1 Manchester City

FC Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp

Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic FC

This Wednesday, September 20, the day will continue with the following commitments:

Real Madrid vs FC Union Berlin

Galatasaray vs Kobenhavn

Bayern Munich vs Manchester United

Benfica vs RB Salzburg

Braga vs Napoli

Arsenal vs PSV

Sevilla vs Lens

Real Sociedad vs Inter Milan

