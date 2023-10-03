Mexico City.- The activity of the UEFA Champions League will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, highlighting the presence of the mexican soccer players: Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano and Jorge Sanchez with the clubs: PSV Eindhoven and FC Porto.

The first could see participation this Tuesday, October 3, receiving the Sevilla FC in it Philips Stadium. The second, who debuted with the Blue Dragons On date one, he would have the opportunity to face the FC Barcelona in it Do Dragão stadium on Wednesday, October 4th.

Remember that there are three mexican players who compete in this edition of the European Champions League. He Forward, Santiago Gimenezof the Feyenoord Rotterdam He still cannot play as he is the victim of a two-game punishment for his expulsion received in the UEFA Europa Leagueagainst AS Roma in Quarter finals.

There will be sixteen commitments that will take place in this half-week, -eight on Tuesday and eight on Wednesday. At Debate Deportes we want to tell you what the confrontations will be as well as their respective schedules.

Champions Trophy at the Santiago Bernabéu

jam media

Tuesday September 3

FC Union Berlin vs Braga I 10:45 hours (Mexico time) I 09:45 hours (Culiacan time)

RB Salzburg vs Real Sociedad I 10:45 hours (Mexico time) I 09:45 hours (Culiacan time)

Inter Milan vs Benfica I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla FC I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

Kobenhavn FC vs Bayern Munich I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

Manchester United vs Galatasaray I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

Wednesday, September 4

Atlético de Madrid vs Feyenoord Rotterdam I 10:45 am (Mexico time) I 09:45 am (Culiacan time)

Antwerp vs Shakhtar Donestk I 10:45 hours (Mexico time) I 09:45 hours (Culiacan time)

Estrella Roja vs Young Boyz I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

Borussia Dortmund vs Milan I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

Newcastle United vs PSG I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

RB Leipzig vs Manchester City I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

FC Porto vs FC Barcelona I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

Celtic FC vs Lazio I 1:00 p.m. (Mexico time) I 12:00 p.m. (Culiacan time)

