This Thursday, October 1, as the reason for the celebration of the draw for the group stage of the Champions League 2020-21 in Geneva, UEFA will announce the four best players by position (goalkeeper, defender, midfielder and forward) of the last edition of the European Cup.

It was most evident that Bayern Munich, the current champion of the tournament for the 6th time in its history, tops the list of nominees with up to seven players. It is followed by PSG with three other players, completing those selected by Atlético de Madrid and Manchester City, with only one in both cases. In the case of the rojiblancos, they are the only representatives of LaLiga with Jan Oblak.

Full list of nominees for best player by position in the 2019-20 Champions League:

Goalkeepers

– Manuel Neuer (Bayern). The great favorite, without a doubt. Champion, six clean sheets and eight goals conceded in eleven games played. The German was fundamental in the conquest of the 6th for the German team.

– Keylor Navas (PSG). First season in the ‘City of Love’ and it did not take long to get the keys to the goal. He touched glory, but his saves were vital to reach the semifinals (he did not play them due to injury). Five clean sheets and six goals conceded in the nine games he played.

– Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid). The only representative of LaLiga. Regardless of Atlético de Madrid’s campaign, and despite his setback with RB Leipzig, the good performance of the Slovenian goalkeeper can never be doubted. Four clean sheets and nine goals conceded in the nine games played.

Defenses

– Alphonso Davies (Bayern). The great sensation of last season. At 19, the Canadian became one of the best left backs in Europe.

– Joshua Kimmich (Bayern). One more course, he showed the world his versatility to play both in the medullary and right back, a position he occupied in the last phase of the Champios League.

– David Alaba (Bayern). Converted and established as a central defender, the Austrian footballer continues to demonstrate his potential. He won his second treble with Bayern Munich.

Midfielders

– Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City). The halo of light in Pep Guardiola’s team. The Belgian was, again, the best footballer of the ‘skyblues’. He scored two goals and handed out two assists.

– Thiago Alcántara (Bayern). The Spanish midfielder closed his stage with Bayern in the best possible way: a triplet and being fundamental in the core of Hansi Flick’s team with Leon Goretzka. He gave two passes on goal.

– Thomas Müller (Bayern). Fireproof. He has known how to reinvent himself as a hitch, with freedom, to return to being that differential player. Four goals and three assists, his records to become a great favorite.

Forwards

– Robert Lewandowski (Bayern). The Polish striker had his best season, both individually and collectively: 55 goals in all competitions (15 in the Champions League), which helped him win the treble with the German team. The top favorite to win ‘The Best’.

– Neymar (PSG). The Brazilian, in the last phase of the European Cup, despite not having so much fortune in front of goal, was crucial in the game of the Parisian team. He closed the edition with three goals and four assists.

– Kylian Mbappé (PSG). Five goals and four passes for the French striker, who recovered at the last minute from an injury to reach Lisbon and help PSG reach the first Champions League final in their history.

The list was chosen by a jury composed, on the one hand, by the 32 coaches of the teams participating in the 2019-20 Champions League. And, on the other hand, by a total of 55 journalists who each represent their UEFA member association. In the previous edition the winners were Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Frenkie De Jong (Ajax) and Lionel Messi (Barcelona).