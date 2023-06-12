After ten long, long months of football, we have finally crowned the winner of the UEFA Champions League.
That winner was Manchester City, who beat a spirited Inter in the Istanbul final to end the 2022/23 season.
Now that the Champions League campaign has come to a close, we at 90min thought it was the perfect time to look back at the best players and performances of the year.
Here’s our Champions League team of the season…
BY- Ederson (Manchester City) – It was a draw between Ederson and André Onana, but we had to give the Man City goalkeeper a thumbs up for his impressive final performance in Istanbul. His saves against Romelu Lukaku and Robin Gosens will remain as two of the most important in the history of his club.
RB- John Stones (Manchester City) – The England international has played everywhere for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, and has been brilliant in every position. The fact that he’s a defender and yet the first player to complete at least six dribbles in a Champions League final since Lionel Messi in 2015 tells you all you really need to know.
DFC- Francesco Acerbi (Inter Milan) – Helping his team to nine clean sheets in the Champions League this season, Acerbi led Inter’s defense during their miraculous run to the final.
DFC- Ruben Dias (Manchester City) – Will Manchester City win the treble if Ruben Dias does not return to full fitness and top form? The answer: definitely not. The centre-back was imperious in City’s successful Champions League campaign, winning the man of the match award 90 minutes for his performance in the final.
LI – Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan) – Despite being a left-back, Federico Dimarco trailed only Kevin De Bruyne and Vinicius Junior in the assist charts in the Champions League this season. His shooting from the left flank was really fantastic all year.
MC- Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) – The German enjoyed perhaps the best season of his career in 2022/23, turning in consistently brilliant performances for City in all competitions. He was crucial to the way the Citizens played in the latter stages of the Champions League.
MC- Rodri (Manchester City) – He gave Man City the two defining moments of their first Champions League triumph with an impressive goal in the final and an even more impressive goal against Bayern in the quarter-final.
MC- Kevin DeBruyne (Manchester City) – While he did not have the intended impact in the final itself, pulling a hamstring in the first half, De Bruyne was crucial throughout the season for Man City. His seven Champions League assists were also combined with some crucial goals, including a great strike against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu.
ED- Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) – Despite being knocked out in the round of 16, Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah still managed to score eight Champions League goals this season. Ridiculous.
DC- Erling Haaland (Manchester City) – Salah’s eight were no match for Haaland’s 12 goals in just 11 games, with five coming in a single game against RB Leipzig.
EI- Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid) – The Brazilian’s seven goals and six assists in the competition weren’t enough to win another Champions League, but they were enough to make our team of the season, which may actually mean more to him (probably won’t).
