Istanbul (dpa)

The European Football Association (UEFA) announced that the final of the European Champions League will be held as planned, despite the high number of Coronavirus cases in Turkey.

UEFA said in a statement that the Champions League final will be held in Istanbul on May 29, with a limited number of spectators, and we are confident that the temporary closure, in effect until the 17th of the same month, will not have any impact on the match. Turkey imposes a nationwide lockdown, from today until May 17, which is the most stringent since the beginning of the epidemic, to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

Announcing the restrictions this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey should reduce the number of cases to less than 5,000 a day, or it would pay a heavy price. More than 40,000 new infections and 341 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, in the country of 84 million people. Turkey has recorded more than 7.4 million cases since last March, while the number of deaths exceeded 39,000.

The closure, which will last for nearly three weeks, will include the Eid Al Fitr holiday. UEFA stressed that it will continue to work closely with the Turkish Football Association and local and national authorities to organize the match safely. He added that the information on the number of spectators “will be announced soon.” The semi-final matches of the Champions League are currently being held, where the curtain fell yesterday on the first-leg round in this role, with Real Madrid tying 1/1 with its English guest Chelsea, while Manchester City won 2/1 at host Paris Saint-Germain, France.

The return round is scheduled to take place next Tuesday and Wednesday. Istanbul was scheduled to host the final match of last year’s edition of the tournament, but the epidemic prompted UEFA to complete the continental competition in a mini-tournament in the Portuguese capital, Lisbon.