Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, reviewed in the Europa Press Breakfasts the logistical effort carried out by the employers so that the competition does not stop in these times of pandemic. In addition to the challenges faced by the threat of the Super League or not being able to reopen the stadium doors apart from the fans. “LaLiga has made a superhuman effort to continue competing. We are the strongest League and convinced that we had to return,” he said.

New competitions: “We have sporting risks like the Club World Cup. Enough of new competitions. We must protect the current football ecosystem. Only in audiovisual rights we generate 13,000 million euros between the five major leagues; four times more than a Club World Cup or the Champions. The problem of the big clubs is not to get more in. What they want to do is empty the big leagues to take it to the big clubs. They are not the engine of football. How are you going to tell us to reduce the number of clubs? “The Super League, as I have always said, is a bar project. The conflict of schedules, the Super Cup and the King’s Cup are also another conflict. You cannot go to the market to sell the audiovisual rights with all these unknowns.” You don’t do something clandestine of a good thing. Only when it’s a good surprise. But you have to think how it can be that in less than 24 hours all the major leagues will agree to say that it is something harmful. “

Sanction for the Super League: “I respect the autonomy of UEFA and must make a decision according to its statutes. What they do will have a sufficient legal basis. They not only compete in the Champions League, they also belonged to UEFA bodies such as the ECA. Events have overwhelmed us and we must Read the first communiqué to see where we were, where we wanted to go and where we have arrived. UEFA cannot remain passive in the face of this and neither can LaLiga. We have to put in place protection mechanisms so that it does not happen again. Recognizing mistakes is worthy. less is the sanction, but the social protest. In England it is not discussed. It is not the solution and they have recognized the error. “

Pulse with Florentino with the Superliga: “Florentino Pérez never wins the pulses, it seems incredible that you do not know him. As in the politics between Sánchez and Casado it is not a personal issue, they understand Spain differently. We all understand that it is an ideological issue, as The same is in football. Florentino has all my respects, but he has a concept of football that puts the industry at risk. We have not finished winning the pulse because Infantino is behind him and I have personally told him that he was behind him. Another day I read him in AS. The clubs are not going to try again for a long time. I have to remember that in 2019 we had to face UEFA and ECA because they wanted to change the model of the Champions League, which was a Super League. They showed up and we met 500 clubs in Europe to position ourselves against it. We are always facing bar counter projects. If the Infantino Club World Cup is held, they say to reduce the number of teams in the leagues. Decisions are made without have be aware of the effect. “

Public: “We are going to see teams like Cartagena or Logroñés that have been through professional football and have not been seen by their fans in the stadium. That few can go to the stadiums is already incredible and important for their fans. I am a supporter That there is an audience in one place and another in no depending on the situation. Last year before COVID a game was played without an audience in Eibar due to a toxic cloud and it was not said that the rest had to be played without an audience also so that they were all on equal terms. If there is an outbreak in Valencia there could no longer be an audience anywhere? The clubs themselves have unanimously approved that it be possible to play in some fields with an audience and not in others “.

LaLiga sanction: “Gravina is the president of the Italian Federation and has a similar configuration to the one here. We do not have regulatory capacity to sanction anyone for not letting them compete. It is the federations who say who goes to Europe. We have to face the future and protect ourselves. Madrid and Barcelona belong to a body of audiovisual rights and strategies. Madrid was there and works in a Super League. We will have to protect ourselves. Is it fair to have information on the audiovisual rights negotiations and to be working in the Super League? “.

LaLiga outcome: “When a League is won by less than 90 points it is more competitive. The fewer points it is not cheaper, it is more expensive. It is more difficult to win. LaLiga will be won by 86 points. The decrease will be at 38. I am happy because it is very competitive. As a result of the COVID crisis, I said that the greats were going to suffer more by not being able to sign great players. Spain has a great championship and we should all be very proud. It is a Super League. “

Militao’s Hand: “I am still a defender of VAR. I can understand Zidane and Real Madrid, like Atlético who complained a few weeks ago. The issue of the hands has created a lot of uneasiness. More needs to be explained. When we started with VAR we had a very important for people to understand. But if you don’t explain it and you go out every three months saying that the hand is this or that … I don’t know if the Militao thing is hand or not. I hope the CTA works on this. go to a specialization of VAR referees. They don’t have to rotate that much. There have to be five and not 20. Hands are like the Super League, it hasn’t been explained well. “

One of the most influential in Europe: “I would like to influence a lot more. If I had a lot of influence I would not say the nonsense of the Club World Cup and the Super League.”

LaLiga Bubble: “In LaLiga Santander not a single game has been suspended. We are the only major league that has not succeeded and that has not had outbreaks thanks to our bubble. We have carried out 233,603 antigen tests and 137,165 PCRs and they have been detected 634 positives, 341 positive in players and 293 in the rest of the coaching staff. We have changed the protocol six times. “

Economic situation: “We are a sector that has not asked for any rescue and we have complied with our tax obligation. This shows our solvency. When Florentino says that football is going to ruin it is not true. Football is not going to ruin by any means less. We have entered 2,000 million less, the big clubs have been affected more by ticketing. We must congratulate all the clubs for their effort and also the players. With the decrease in expenses, the impact has been reduced to one billion less There are very specific issues, such as Barcelona or other big clubs, but there is no financial risk. And this is not the same in other big leagues, which do not have financial control and make them have a complicated situation. For example, Inter Milan that has a problem of non-payment to players. In England we will see its effects, in summer they spent more than they should. In the market we spend less and some saw it as a failure, but I as a success “.

Audiovisual rights: “We have the risk of the new windows of OTTs and how it can affect audiovisual rights. This can affect the decrease in revenues. I am not saying that they are a threat, but disruptive and that they pose a risk.”

LaLiga fronts: “We have copyright problems, we need a stronger policy in Europe. The rise in personal income tax greatly affects our competitiveness in Europe. This makes good players go to Italy who pay 25%. game we have gone from the jungle to the prohibition, which means 90 million euros less “.

Vaccination of athletes: “I prefer to wait and see the circumstances. We do not have to rush.”

Transfer market: “As a general rule we are not going to see big signings. We are not going to see signings of a hundred million. The exchanges may be used, in Italy they are used a lot.”

UEFA Executive Committee: “I am happy because the European leagues have chosen me. The first day I abstained on which countries were going to the Eurocup. I abstained because it does not affect the leagues. I fight for the autonomy of the leagues.”

The Spanish in Europe: “The sporting excellence of Spain in recent seasons was impossible to maintain.”

Pacts of Viana: “The fundamentals have remained forever. There is a greater LaLiga commitment to non-professional football.”

Monday matches: “There will be a judicial resolution that will decide it. There was already one from the CSD that the RFEF appealed. It is impossible to have an agreement because of the distance. It was not a matter of negotiating money, which is what they have asked us. Not for one euro it was renounced. It is a matter of essence, of growth. It is very important to play Friday and Monday and be competitive in audiovisual rights. “

AFE Elections: “From what they send in the RFEF they do not want some to continue. If the territorial ones have been behind to support Toquero”.

Miami Party: “We are waiting for a judicial resolution. With the scandal that was mounted it seemed that we were going to play the 380 and it was only a game. I do not abandon the dream.”