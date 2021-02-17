With the U19 teams of FC Bayern, RB Leipzig, BVB, Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln, five German teams were qualified for the tournament.

The 2020/21 UEFA Youth League season has been canceled #UYL https://t.co/vr0okLhvwZ – UEFA Youth League (@UEFAYouthLeague) February 17, 2021

1. FC Köln, who had qualified for the Youth League via the championship route, would have participated for the first time. “The cancellation of the Youth League is particularly sad news for our players,” commented Matthias Heidrich, head of the youth center at effzeh, on the cancellation of the tournament. “This first participation would have been something very special for the entire club.”