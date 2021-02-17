Due to the ongoing corona pandemic, UEFA officially canceled the Youth League for the 2020/21 season on Wednesday. The start has already been postponed to March this year, but the tournament will now be canceled completely.
“The UEFA Executive Committee stressed that there is no way to postpone the start of the competition and that the health and safety of young players must be given top priority,” the official UEFA statement said.
With the U19 teams of FC Bayern, RB Leipzig, BVB, Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln, five German teams were qualified for the tournament.
In September 2020, UEFA had already decided to postpone the start of the Youth League to 2021 and to adjust the mode. The knockout phase would have started at the end of February.
1. FC Köln, who had qualified for the Youth League via the championship route, would have participated for the first time. “The cancellation of the Youth League is particularly sad news for our players,” commented Matthias Heidrich, head of the youth center at effzeh, on the cancellation of the tournament. “This first participation would have been something very special for the entire club.”