If someone already dreamed of, or looked forward to, a 120-minute Champions League match, well, they will be disappointed. There comes a categorical refusal to maxi recoveries

We have experience in Qatar. England are determined to emulate the challenge. Extend the effective time of the match as much as possible, to increase the spectacle to be guaranteed to the fan-user. Maxi recoveries, which hardly go under 9 or 10′. But not everyone is determined to take this route.

UEFA changes course…

Former Milan Zvonimir Boban, now head of technical development within UEFA, had his say on the possibility of introducing maxi-stoppage times in European matches. If the president Gianni Infantino had opened up to this possibility, the vision of the Croatian appears more dystopian: “It would be a small great tragedy. We play more and more and in doing so at the end of the season the players will be on the pitch for another 500 minutes. It’s six games more, it’s crazy. We will follow our guidelines, that’s too much. Why do people like the Champions League so much? Because it’s intense, it’s great, the players never stop. We tell our referees to speed up the restart of play instead of focusing on stoppage time.” See also The 5 things you didn't know about Evander, the new Brazilian MLS star

Words that find the full support of the number one of the UEFA arbitration section, Roberto Rossetti.

August 31, 2023 (change August 31, 2023 | 20:05)

