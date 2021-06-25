Stop the beer at the press conference, if the speaker is a Muslim player and expressly asks to remove the advertising bottles. This was decided by Uefa, after Paul Pogba’s gesture who, echoing that of Cristiano Ronaldo, had moved the drink placed between him and the cameras. The clarification that the beer from one of the main sponsors of the tournament is actually non-alcoholic was useless.

Confirmation

–

Now a Uefa spokesman has confirmed the rumors of the Daily Telegraph: “We will ask the individual player if he wants to remove the beer or not, even if it is non-alcoholic. The sponsor has been consulted, and he agrees”. After the gestures of Ronaldo and Pogba, UEFA had already specified that the players would not be fined, but had reminded all 24 participating national associations “the importance of sponsors for financial support” for football and the tournament.