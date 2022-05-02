(Reuters) – Uefa banned Russia from participating in the women’s Euro Cup in July, and also from qualifying for next year’s women’s World Cup, as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, European football’s governing body said on Monday. -market.

Portugal will replace the Russian team in the tournament that takes place between 6 and 31 July in England, joining the Netherlands, Sweden and Switzerland in group C.

Uefa also ruled out Russia’s bid to host the men’s European Championship in 2028 or 2032, ruling it as ineligible, and said the Russian team would not participate in the Nations League in the 2022-23 season.

In addition, Russian clubs will not be able to compete in the Champions League, Europa League or Conference League next season.

UEFA and FIFA, which runs world football, have suspended Russian clubs and teams from their competitions after the invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”.

In March, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected an appeal by the Russian Football Association (FUR) to block FIFA’s suspension, effectively ending its hopes of competing in the men’s World Cup in Qatar.

(Reporting by Hritika Sharma, in Bengaluru)

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat