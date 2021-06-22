The Allianz Arena, the emblematic stadium of the city of Munich, will no longer wear the colors that represent the LGBTIQ + community for the Germany-Hungary match for Euro 2021. The proposal was launched by the mayor of the city in solidarity with this Hungarian community and in protest of recent legislation in that country that restricts their rights.

UEFA said it does not want to mix politics and football. This was stated on Tuesday when he rejected the request of the mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, to illuminate the facade of the FC Bayern stadium with the colors of the rainbow, the LGBTI symbol, for the Germany-Hungary team meeting scheduled for Wednesday, June 23 .

“UEFA, through its statutes, is a politically and religiously neutral organization. Given the political context of this specific request – a message aimed at a decision taken by the Hungarian national parliament – UEFA must reject this request,” said the organization in a statement on June 22.

The proposal of the mayor of Munich sought to be in solidarity with the LGBTIQ + community in Hungary, after the parliament of that country curtailed the freedoms of this minority through a law that, according to several NGOs, tends to stigmatize it.

In addition to being a gesture of solidarity, Reiter sought to raise a voice of protest against said law. Now in Hungary the dissemination of content in schools and colleges that promote homosexuality and gender change is prohibited and the media have banned the exhibition of content that represents homosexuality in programs accessible to minors.

Voices for and against UEFA’s rejection of the multicolored stadium

Prior to a meeting of EU ministers in Luxembourg, the German head of European Affairs, Michael Roth, declared on Tuesday that the new Hungarian law evidently violates the values ​​of the European Union.

In contrast, his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, had said a day earlier that “mixing politics and sport” was “harmful and dangerous”. He went further and celebrated the decision taken by the UEFA leaders, which according to him, had it been the other way around, would have fallen into a political signal from the bloc against Hungary. “Thank God, common sense still prevails in European football leadership circles and they have not played the game of political provocation,” Szijjarto said.

Germany fans are seen outside the Allianz Arena stadium, in the city of Munich, before the France vs Germany match for Euro 2020, on June 15, 2021. © REUTERS / Alexander Hassenstein

In line with UEFA, the German Football Federation (DFB) had suggested that the symbolism of illuminating the Allianz Arena with the multicolored flag, as a protest, could be carried out on a different date than this Wednesday.

In fact, despite UEFA’s refusal, its directors suggested that a tentative date to illuminate the stadium with the rainbow could be June 28 -Christopher Street Liberation Day- or also between 3 and 9 July, which is the week of ‘Christopher Street Day’ in Munich. “

These dates are popularly known as Gay Pride Day, commemorating a homosexual uprising in New York in 1969.

With this suggestion, UEFA seeks to argue its current premise of “promoting the spirit that football should be open to everyone”.

But his specific veto on Germany’s game against Hungary, aroused the outrage of other German stadiums, such as Frankfurt and Cologne. Representatives of Eintracht and FC Cologne have reported that they will join a campaign to illuminate the facades of their stadiums with the colors of the rainbow during the match.