The Allianz Arena must not shine in rainbow colors. Germany’s parties are horrified – except for the AfD. Angela Merkel’s government wants to take action against the real stumbling block.

Munich – “red” or “blue” – that was once the only political issue around the color scheme of the Munich Allianz Arena. And one that is easy to solve: FC Bayern and TSV 1860 got the right lighting on the arena skin for their home games. At the European Football Championship 2020, the situation is more complex: The city of Munich wanted to set a clear signal against homophobia for the match between Germany and Hungary * with rainbow coloring. And against the policies of the EU member state Hungary. UEFA banned that.

The result: Munich is thinking of alternatives. And a storm of indignation against the European football association is sweeping through political Germany. Bundestag parties from the CDU to the Left criticized the decision with remarkable unanimity. Only the AfD reaffirmed a different stance. The Federal Government of Chancellor Angela Merkel * (CDU) did not initially comment on the case – but took more concrete action in the direction of Hungary’s illiberal policy.

Football EM: CDU to Left – German Bundestag parties criticize (almost) unanimous UEFA decision on Munich

CDU * General Secretary Paul Ziemiak wrote on Tuesday on Twitter: “Football tournaments are celebrations of diversity, openness and mutual respect.” Politicians ”:“ I believe that you have to show your flag against such tendencies in Germany, ”he said.

SPD parliamentary group leader Rolf Mützenich described the decision as “yesterday’s decision”. “UEFA would have done better to allow what is taken for granted in Germany,” he said. Left leader Janine Wissler accused UEFA of protecting the Orban government. With the decision, the association is backing everyone who campaigns for the acceptance of sexual diversity in Hungary and elsewhere, Wissler told the magazine mirror. FDP general secretary Volker Wissing said on Twitter that UEFA missed “social responsibility”.

Hungary at the European Football Championship: Merkel’s government takes part in an initiative against controversial Orban’s law

Meanwhile, the German government, together with other EU countries, has demanded decisive action against the real stumbling block – the Hungarian law restricting young people’s right to information about homosexuality and transsexuality. As the “guardian of the treaties”, the EU Commission * must use all the means available to it to ensure compliance with EU law, according to a statement published on Tuesday. This also includes bringing this case to the European Court of Justice. The Hungarian law violates the right to freedom of expression and clearly discriminates against people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, intersexual or queer (LGBTIQ).

European Minister of State Michel Roth (SPD) promised German participation in the declaration at an EU ministerial meeting in Luxembourg. The text had previously been initiated by Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. In the end, in addition to Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Ireland as well as the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania followed suit. The EU Commission has already announced that it will examine the controversial law.

The law approved by the Hungarian parliament on Tuesday last week includes a ban on books, films and other media that are accessible to children and young people and that depict sexuality that differs from that of heterosexuals. In addition, advertising should be banned in which homosexuals or transsexuals appear as part of normality. The law is a particular concern of Prime Minister Viktor Orban *, whom critics accuse of stirring up prejudice against minorities. Most recently, the pressure on the EU Commission to apply the rule of law mechanism against Hungary and Poland * had already grown – among other things because of concerns about freedom of the press.

UEFA bans rainbow arena in Munich: Hungary speaks of “political provocation”

Hungary, on the other hand, welcomed the ban on rainbow lighting. “The leadership of Uefa made the right decision by not participating in a political provocation against Hungary,” declared Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto. “Thank goodness the leaders of European football have shown common sense.”

Lower Saxony’s Interior Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) then gave UEFA the impression that it was “buckling”: “Unfortunately, the association has once again chosen the path of supposedly least resistance. Regrettably, it looks as if he had given in to Viktor Orbán, ”he explained together with soccer manager Katja Kraus New Osnabrück newspaper.

Praise for the UEFA decision came from the AfD. “At a European football championship, football, i.e. sport, has to be the focus, nothing else,” said the AfD parliamentary group leader Bernd Gögel in Baden-Württemberg. The Munich city council presumed “to dictate its morality to a sovereign state with its own legislation”.

The AfD politician Uwe Junge recently caused a scandal when he described the rainbow captain’s armband from DFB keeper Manuel Neuer as a “fagot armband”. The party is also trying to get closer to Viktor Orban’s Fidesz party – after the Fidesz group left the EPP group in the European Parliament, the AfD had offered to move to their camp *. (fn / dpa / AFP) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.