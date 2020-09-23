The Ballon d’Or was canceled this year, but the UEFA individual awards will continue to be given in 2020. With Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski, two Bayern stars can hope for the title of ‘European Footballer of the Year’.
When the group stage of the new Champions League season is drawn on October 1st, not only balls will be drawn, but individual prizes will also be awarded. As part of the ceremony, UEFA will choose the best player, the best coach and of course their counterparts from women’s football.
FC Bayern in particular can have high hopes of scooping up one or two awards this year. On Wednesday, UEFA announced the three finalists for each category – in the men’s category, Munich is represented by both the best player and the best coach.
The absolute top favorite for the award is without a doubt Lewandowski, who was already seen as the clear winner at the (now canceled) Ballon d’Or.
Great appreciation for German football: All three coaches available for selection are from Germany!
Champions League winner Olympique Lyon has two candidates, even if Lucy Bronze has moved to ManCity for the new season. With Pernille Harder, a (former) Bundesliga player is also there.
The top candidate in this category is Vasseur, who led the Lyon women to the sovereign CL title. With Lerch there is also a German on the shortlist.
