Each team may change five players per game during Euro 2020 (June 11-July 11, 2021), announced this Wednesday UEFA, a measure introduced by the problems derived from the health crisis and in force in other competitions.

This rule will also be extended to UEFA Nations League finals That will be played by France, Belgium, Spain and Italy in October in Turin and Milan, as well as relegation matches in the leagues of this European tournament, scheduled for March 2022.

UEFA had already approved expanding the number of changes from three to five players in the Champions League and in the Europa League, two club competitions it organizes. This rule also applies during qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as well as in various European league championships.

The modification of this football law is justified by the saturation of the calendar for the 2020-2021 season, which was delayed due to the global pandemic of covid-19.

End to the limit of 30% audience



On the other hand, UEFA has put an end to the 30% limit of spectators in the stadiums decided last October, leaving local authorities to decide on the capacity, especially with a view to the European Championship.

“Taking into account the fact that the 55 member associations of UEFA each face a different situation in the management of the pandemic, such a limitation is no longer required,” explains the instance after meeting its executive committee.

The organization still maintains the prohibition of going to the stadium for fans coming from abroad, “Until the club competition finals”, that is to say the Champions League and the Europa League, “which will take place in May”. His decision comes into force this Thursday and also applies to futsal competitions, which until now took place behind closed doors.

UEFA thus allows the twelve organizing cities of the European Football Championship, spread over twelve countries, to fill their stadiums if they wish. Your plans for welcoming viewers must be delivered between now and April 7 at the instance, which will approve or reject them on April 19 in its next executive committee.

The organization in any case excluded in mid-March that some matches of the tournament be played behind closed doors, thus forcing the local authorities to promise admission of spectators if they do not want to see their matches moved to another country.

This demand, in the midst of the health crisis and the spread of more contagious variants, was badly received in Germany, which must organize four games in Munich and prohibits the presence of the public in stadiums since March 2020. Romania, on the other hand, announced on March 18 that it was studying a limit of at least 25% of the public at the Nationala Arena in Bucharest. Denmark, for its part, plans to host at least 11,000 spectators per game for the four games scheduled in Copenhagen, although the government reserves the possibility of reducing that number if the health situation deteriorates.