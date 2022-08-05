UEFA has sanctioned the Fenerbahce Turkish with a fine of 50,000 euros and the partial closure of its stadium in its next European commitment, for the throwing of objects and the songs that its fans dedicated in favor of the Russian president Vladimir Putin before him Dynamo Kyivon July 27 in the Champions League.

Following the opening of an investigation, led by an Ethics and Discipline inspector, the Appellate body imposed these sanctions on the Turkish club, which was also reprimanded for improper conduct by its team.

The partial closure of the Fenerbahce stadium is conditioned for a period of two years, as confirmed by the UEFAwhich investigated the facts in accordance with article 31 (4) of its Disciplinary Regulations.

The shouts of the name of the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, by the Turkish fans in the match of the second qualifying round of the Champions League in Istanbul (1-2), provoked protests from the Ukrainian embassy in Ankara.

The events occurred after the referee sent off the Turkish midfielder Ismael Yüksek for a double yellow card and four minutes later the Dinamo player Vitaliy Buyalskiy scored the first goal of the match and celebrated it in an “exaggerated” way, according to the Turkish press, which also brought him a yellow card.

Part of the Turkish fans began to sing the name of Putin, who invaded Ukraine last February and is keeping an important part of the country occupied. Apparently in reaction to these chants, Dinamo coach Mircea Lucescu of Romania refused to take part in the post-match press conference, in which Fenerbahçe received a total of six yellow cards and Dinamo seven.

“I ask you if you have counted how many fouls they have committed against us. Everything was in our plan, and we won. But we did not count on the fans; I did not expect these screams; a shame,” Lucescu told the press, according to the Habertürk newspaper. .

Other sanctions

UEFA also confirmed this Friday the sanctions imposed on the Hungarian Ferencvaros for racist incidents in the two matches of their Champions League tie against Slovan Bratislava, played on July 20 and 27.

The Hungarian club will have to pay a fine of 15,000 euros; play with part of its stadium partially closed, occupying at least a thousand seats, the next match it plays at home in UEFA competition and display a banner with the slogan “No to Racism” and the UEFA logo.

The sanction will also prevent the club, on a conditional basis for two years, from selling tickets to its fans at home in their next match and carries another fine of 50,000 euros for lighting flares, throwing objects and offensive messages and one more than 14,000 euros for public access blocking. He will also have to bear the costs of damage caused by his supporters on the Slovan Bratislava pitch.

