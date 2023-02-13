Liverpool (Reuters)

UEFA has apologized to Liverpool for initially blaming its fans for the chaos that occurred before facing Real Madrid in last year’s Champions League final at the Stade de France in Paris, following the disclosure of the results of an independent investigation today, Monday.

The start of the match was delayed for 36 minutes after thousands of Liverpool fans failed to enter the Stade de France International, before the match that took place on May 28, which the Spanish team won 1-0, during which French policemen appeared firing tear gas towards the fans.

UEFA and French authorities said at the time that the chaos had been caused by fake tickets, although the investigation said there was no evidence to support the allegations.

UEFA Secretary General Theodor Theodoridis said: “On behalf of UEFA, I would like to once again apologize to all those affected by these events, which occurred at a time when everyone should have been celebrating the end of the season.

“In particular, I would like to apologize to Liverpool fans for the experiences many of them went through when attending the match and for the statements made before and during the match that unfairly held them responsible.”