Agreement extends collaboration initiated in 2001, covering the Champions League and other competitions in Europe

UEFA, the body that regulates European football, announced this Monday (16.Sep.2024) the renewal of the partnership with Adidas. Thus, the company will continue to supply the official match balls for the Champions League, the European Super Cup, the Youth League and the UEFA Futsal League until 2027.

The announcement was made on the eve of the start of the group stage of the new edition of the Champions League, which begins on Tuesday (17.Sep).

The previous partnership, which began in October 2021, was valued at $220 million by GlobalData Sport. In addition to Adidas, brands such as Heineken, Lay’s, FedEx, Mastercard, Oppo and Bet365, which became the competition’s first betting sponsor, have also joined as partners for the next 3 seasons.

“This tournament is the most prestigious for European clubs. We are excited to continue being part of this innovative competition. We started in 2001 and look forward to a successful future together,” said Bjørn Gulden, executive chairman of Adidas.

The German company also has an agreement with FIFA until 2030 and sponsors the UEFA Women’s Champions League on DAZN and YouTube.

The partnership also has a social component. The ongoing collaboration with Common Goal ensures that Adidas will donate 1% of all global net sales of footballs, including Champions League footballs, to social initiatives in underserved communities.