UEFA has confirmed this Wednesday that it will apply discounts on category 3 and 4 tickets for the final of the ‘Champions League’ that takes place in Paris on May 28, instead of ‘inviting’ completely a smaller number of amateurs, as was his first idea. Following the request to change the allocation system made by the semi-finalists, discounts will be applied to all category 3 and 4 tickets for the two clubs competing in the 2022 Champions League final in Paris. .

“New agreements have been reached regarding the allocation of tickets that UEFA has decided to offer free to fans of the UEFA Champions League finalist clubs, as initially communicated on February 14, 2022,” he recalled in the press release. note. “Instead of offering 5,000 free tickets per club, discounts will apply to all category 3 and 4 tickets for the two clubs after the request to change the allocation system made by the semifinalists,” added the highest body in European football.

In addition, UEFA indicated that these discounts “represent the same total economic value and will be fully financed by UEFA.” “This means that 15,600 fans of each team will now benefit from category 4 tickets priced at 60 instead of 70 and category 3 tickets priced at 150 instead of 180.”. For its part, the free ticket plans for fans of the finalist teams of the UEFA Europa League, the UEFA Europa Conference League and the UEFA Women’s Champions League “remain unchanged”.

This will be the distribution of tickets

The Stade de France has a capacity of 81,338 spectators, but it will only have 75,000 for the Champions League final due to security and protocol issues. UEFA, as always, will make an equitable distribution to the clubs, others will stay and the rest will be for the general public. For the moment, the European body has reported that each club will take 20,000. 12,000 have already been put up for sale. The rest, 23,000, will be property of the organization.