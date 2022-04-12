Judge Sofía Gil García, after hearing the parties involved in the Superliga Case on April 1, does not modify the precautionary measures that prevent Ceferín and the national championships from taking any action against the founding clubs of the project. Besides, the justice declares FIFA, as co-defendant, in “a situation of procedural default” by not appearing at the preview.

The founding clubs of the Super League maintain all legal security measures that prevent UEFA from taking action against them. Like being fined or expelled from European competitions. UEFA tried to knock them down in the preview, with the support of LaLiga and the RFEF, but the process continues with the current measures. The judge has summoned all the parties for June, where she will try for the second time an agreement between plaintiffs and defendants (she already tried unsuccessfully in the precautionary) and will analyze what evidence will be taken into account for the trial.

It will be next June 14, at 10:00 in the morning, when UEFA, LaLiga and RFEF will face each other again with the Super League in court. It will be in the courts of Plaza Castilla and in which justice proposes five facts. Attempt an agreement or transaction between them, which ends the process; examine the procedural questions that may hinder the continuation of the process and its termination by means of a sentence on its object; accurately fix the object of the process; propose and admit evidence if appropriate, and examine the issues that may arise.

The UEFA-LaLiga-RFEF front defends that the object of the Superliga process is expired since there is no activity in the competition and that said project died as soon as it was born. But from the part of the clubs they defend that the Super League is still alive and that the start-up of the competition has not started while waiting to have sufficient legal guarantees to do so (which depends on this process). They defend that this is reflected in the documentation signed by all the teams and that these will be the steps to follow.