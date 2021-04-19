I belong to the wide sector of fans that admires the current Champions model, which has been evolving for 30 years to accommodate more teams (from one to four) from the main leagues. It is perfectly matched with the national championships. Its development is exciting and offers a reasonable worst-case route to the richest clubs, who always make it through the group stage and easily reach the quarterfinals. I don’t think the Super League was more attractive, even less, I’m afraid, and it would certainly damage the national championships. As it was not necessary to look good in them to go to Europe, they would tour them with the reserve team.

It is a selfish proposal born from a handful of clubs in Spain, Italy and England that, with the current model, have multiplied their budgets by several digits so far this century. The answer from the majority of fans in those countries is negative. Its rulers have also spoken out against it, aware of the damage that would do to the football ecosystem, the great escape for so many people. Germany (Bayern and Borussia) and France (PSG) have not joined. This would only satisfy the box of a few who have been unable to control the ambition of the super-footballers and their agents, who always demand more.

We could sacrifice what we have in a moronic cause: to get the most famous footballers to have seven Lamborghinis in their garage instead of four.. Or we could redirect this, for which it will be necessary for UEFA and clubs to stop showing their teeth. UEFA must offer clubs more space in their decisions. It cannot lock itself into a medieval style of power in the face of super sports corporations riding the wave of dominant egotistical supercapitalism. You will have to offer them transparency in the accounts and even go hand in hand in marketing. So disaster could be avoided, not with threats.